Major works to improve Metro system set to continue

More work is to take place this year as part of the modernisation programme on the Metro system.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, is to invest £35m in 2017 on improving the public transport.

The work – part of the £350m Metro all change modernisation programme – will involve major projects to renew and replace Metro’s ageing infrastructure, including track and overhead lines.

Projects in 2017 include:

• Track replacement work between Wallsend and St James stations;

• The start of a five year scheme to replace 300km of overhead power lines;

• Track replacement work between Longbenton and Northumberland Park stations;

• The installation of a new Metro bridge over Killingworth Road.

Raymond Johnstone, director of rail and infrastructure, said: “We are pressing on with modernisation projects worth a total of £35m in 2017 as we continue to secure the long term future of the Tyne and Wear Metro system.

“There are some major schemes, not least the track the replacement work, which will mean some disruption to passengers while we carry out the work.

“However, this will mean that we have a Metro system for many more generations to come. The investment is absolutely vital so that we replace ageing pieces of the infrastructure, which will be of benefit to the 39 million passengers who travel on Metro every year.”

Nexus will be investing £110million through to 2021 on modernisation projects.

Nexus is in discussion with the Government over funding for its plans to invest £537m in a new train fleet, and for a further £518.5m to continue with the programme of essential renewals throughout the next decade.