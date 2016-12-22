Man, 75, punched in the face in row over parking bay for disabled in Killingworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 75-year-old man was verbally abused and assaulted over a parking bay for the disabled in North Tyneside.

It happened at noon yesterday (Wednesday, December 21), at Morrison's store car park in Killingworth Centre.

The elderly driver had parked his car in a disabled bay and found he was blocked in by another vehicle, believed to be a silver-coloured Toyota saloon car. He asked the driver to move his car but the other driver became abusive, got out of his car and assaulted the elderly man, by punching him in the face and making off.

The victim was distressed by the attack which also gave him a cut to his nose.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said: "This was an appalling attack on an elderly man in a busy car park. We are treating this as an isolated incident and are appealing for witnesses.

"This is a busy store and the attack happened in broad daylight and I'm sure there must have been plenty of people around at the time who will have seen what happened."

Officers are making inquiries in the area and are checking cctv.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything is asked to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. .