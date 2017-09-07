Man arrested in North Tyneside after firearm report

A man was arrested near a North Tyneside Metro station last night after a report that he had a gun.

At approximately 5.10pm, Northumbria Police received a report of a man in possession of a believed firearm near Percy Main Metro Station.

Firearms officers were deployed to the scene and a 30-year-old man was arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 and quote reference number 836 06/09/17.