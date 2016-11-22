Man arrested over alleged racist incident

A pensioner has been arrested in connection with an alleged racist incident on a bus.

A man made racist comments to a woman and her eight-month-old child between 4.30pm and 5pm on Sunday, October 30, while travelling on the Q3 Quaylink bus between Wallsend and Grey Street in Newcastle.

Officers attended and arrested a 70-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has been released on police bail.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the bus and who saw or heard anything to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1064 30/10/16.