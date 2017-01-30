Man arrested over taxi queue assault

A man was left with head injuries following an assault in Whitley Bay.

The 25-year-old victim was in a taxi queue in South Parade at 2.30am on Sunday, January 29, when there was an altercation involving several men.

He suffered a head wound and was taken to Cramlington Hospital and released following treatment.

There were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault and police want them to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 149 of 29/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Following enquiries a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further enquiries.