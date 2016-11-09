Man charged over alleged assault on couple

A man has been charged over an alleged assault which left a woman in a critical condition in hospital.

A 43-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were attacked by two men as they walked along Esplanade Place, Whitley Bay, at 4.19pm on Monday.

Following police enquiries, Paul Anthony Gallon, of Kenton Road in North Shields, has been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 35-year-old is due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

The injured woman is still receiving treatment at the RVI where her condition is described as critical but stable. The man who was injured has been released from hospital following treatment.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and police are asking for anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting reference number 632 of 07/11/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.