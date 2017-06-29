Man dies after accident in car park

A man has died following an accident in a supermarket car park.

Police investigation a two vehicle collision have confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles has died.

The incident happened at approximately 2.45pm on Saturday, June 24, in the ASDA carpark on Whitley Road in Benton.

Two people were taken to hospital following the incident and an 82-year-old man has died today (Thursday).

An investigation is ongoing into the incident and officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting 689 of 240617.