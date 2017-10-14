Man dies after car crash in Wallsend

A man has died and another is fighting for his life following a two car crash in Wallsend.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision, which happened at around 8.10pm on Hadrian Road, on Friday.

A Vauxhall Vectra collided with an Audi.

The passenger in the Vauxhall, a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall is currently in hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

The Audi driver sustained minor injuries.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Northumbria Police quoting incident number 1178 131017.