Man exposes himself to woman out walking her dog

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman out walking her dog.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Benton.

It happened at the Rising Sun Countryside Centre at 10.50am on Tuesday, January 31.

A 41-year-old woman was walking her dog beside the eight shaped wooden monument and pond when a man walked passed and indecently exposed himself.

He is described as white, in his 20s, 5ft 5ins tall, very slim build. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and hooded top, with the hood up.

Officers are treating this as an isolated incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 275 of 31/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.