Man in court on Howdon murder charge

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a mother-of-three in an alleged hit-and-run in Howdon last week.

Sean Herman, 24, of Tillmouth Avenue, Seaton Delaval, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with murdering 63-year-old Susan Fuller outside her home on Coldstream Gardens.

He also faced two further charges of assaulting her two sons, arising from the same alleged incident on Friday morning.

Herman was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court via video link tomorrow.