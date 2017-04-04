Man is glassed during street attack

A man suffered facial injuries after being attacked in a street.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack in North Shields, which happened at 3.32am on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man was walking along Blandford Street with some friends, who were slightly ahead of him, when he was approached from behind by someone who hit him over the head with a glass bottle and then ran off.

He sustained a slash wound and cuts to his face and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary and was later released following treatment.

The offender is described as wearing a hoody with the hood up.

Police are appealing for witnesses or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 221 of 01/04/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.