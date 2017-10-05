Man jailed after crashing van into Wallsend home

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for dangerous driving after he crashed a van into a home in Wallsend.

David Scott, from Wallsend, caused significant damage to the home after driving a vehicle with defective brakes, with no driving licence and no insurance.

The van crashed into a Wallsend home.

He has been sentenced to 20 weeks' immediate custody and a two-year disqualification which begins when he is released from custody. Scott will also have to take an extended driving test and pay a victim surcharge of £115 and compensation to the Fidler family of £200.

Nicola Fidler, the homeowner, said: "First of all, we want to say thank you to the witness, our friends and family and to all of the officers at Northumbria Police who have helped us. We would like to say how pleased we are with the decisions that have been made, we feel we as a family have finally got justice.

"This was very important to our nine-year-old son who has suffered with PTSD since the incident and has found living in our home very difficult. David Scott doesn't release how much his bad choices have affected our family, as we were forced to move and all deal with the lasting effects of what happened.

"Hopefully this is going to be a deterrent to other drivers who think it is okay to drive in a vehicle in a dangerous condition, without a driving licence and without any insurance."

David Scott

Sergeant Jason Ryder, from Northumbria Police Motor Patrols, said: "You have a responsibility as a motorist to ensure the vehicle you are driving complies with road-safety laws and legislations.

"We're pleased with the sentencing today and hope it acts as an example to other drivers. This reckless behaviour caused substantial damage to this family home and he was very lucky not to have injured anyone."