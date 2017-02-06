Man killed after being hit by car is named

A man who died after being hit by a car on a busy road has been named by police.

Emergency teams were called to the A189 Spine Road near to the slip road with the B1326 at Cramlington at 3.49pm on Saturday.

A VW Golf travelling south at the time hit the pedestrian.

Police and ambulance services attended and the man received treatment at the scene but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

He has been named as Gareth Walsh, 36, of North Shields.

The road was closed for around two-and-a-half hours to allow for collision investigation to take place.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 739 04/02/17.