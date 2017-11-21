Man left with serious head injury after being attacked by youths

A man suffered a serious head injury after being attacked by a group of youths.

The youths had been making a disturbance in Blandford Road, North Shields, at around 8.30pm last Saturday when the 69-year-old man went out to talk to them.

While on a small grassed area in the street, he was punched.

He fell to the ground, injuring his head, and the group of youths ran off.

Paramedics were called and the victim was taken to NSEC at Cramlington and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where he is detained with a serious head injury.

His condition is described as stable.

Police are investigating the attack and conducting out house to house enquiries.

Neighbourhood Inspector Michelle Caisley said: “We’re asking for help from the community to identify those who were there at the time of the assault.

“We have additional officers in the area and would ask for anyone with any concerns to speak with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1023 of 18/11/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.