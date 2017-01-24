Man makes threats against couple

Police are appealing for help identifying a man who made threats against a couple.

Detectives investigating the incident have released images of a man they want to trace.

The incident – on Wheatfield Grove, Longbenton, on Friday, December 16 – saw a man approach a couple at around 11.50am and then threaten them, making off when challenged.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident and are appealing for the man pictured to get in contact.

He was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with the enquiry.

The man or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 117620W/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.