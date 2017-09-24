Man on sea wall sparks rescue alert

Emergency services were called after reports of a man standing on the wrong side of railings on the sea wall just to the north of Cullercoats Bay.

UK Coastguard paged members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade to help Northumbria Police officers at the scene this morning.

Brigade members stood by with colleagues from the North East Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team and Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service as police officers spoke to the man.

Shortly after 11.30am, he climbed back over the railings to safety and was taken into police care. All rescue teams were stood down.

The Brigade requested Blyth Coastguard rescue team to assist and members were en route when the incident concluded.