Man rescued from rocks at Whitley Bay

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade was called out yesterday following reports that a man was in difficulty on rocks at Whitley Bay.

At 11.59am, UK Coastguard paged the Brigade to attend reports that a man was in difficulty on rocks opposite South Parade. Brigade members arrived on scene to find the casualty was in the care of RNLI beach lifeguards and he was quickly transferred to Cullercoats RNLI inshore lifeboat and taken back to the station at Cullercoats Bay.

Once at the station, the man was assessed by Brigade members and, although conscious, he was found to be in a mildly hypothermic state with a number of other injuries. Once his condition had improved, he was passed into the care of officers from Northumbria Police, who then took him for further treatment at hospital.

At this point the Brigade was stood down, with volunteers then returning to the North Tyneside Summer Fayre at Beaconsfield, Tynemouth, where they were throughout the weekend manning a TVLB stand to promote the work of the team.