Man snatched woman’s handbag in Whitley Bay

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman’s handbag was stolen from her car in Whitley Bay.

At about 1.35pm on Monday, the 67-year-old returned to her car on Bideford Gardens, at the junction of Marine Avenue.

As she prepared to drive off, a man approached her passenger side door and hit the window, causing it to shatter.

He then reached into the car and took her handbag from the front passenger seat before running away in the direction of Bideford Gardens. He turned left onto the back lane towards Ilfracombe Gardens.

The woman was left shocked but uninjured.

The man is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, with pale skin and sandy blonde hair, around 5ft10in tall and clean shaven.

He was wearing a blue hoody, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could help the investigation, is asked to ring police on 101, quoting log 592 170717, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.