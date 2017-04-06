Man sought in connection to B&Q burglary

Police are keen to speak to a man in connection with a burglary at a major store.

Officers at Northumbria Police have released an image of a man they want to trace.

The burglary happened at B&Q, on Middle Engine Lane in Wallsend, on Saturday, March 18, when property was stolen.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident and are appealing for the man pictured to get in contact.

He was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with the enquiry.

The man or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 030032W/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.