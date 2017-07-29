Man walks 110 miles for Whitley Bay homeless charity

Have your say

A Whitley Bay man has embarked on a 110-mile walk in support of a North Tyneside homeless charity.

Simon Balsillie began his journey on Sunday, July 23, along the Cleveland Way, a national trail across the North Yorkshire Moors and coastline.

He aims to complete the walk from Helmsley to Filey within 10 days, camping along the way.

He braved the trek to raise money for Whitley Bay-based homeless charity Depaul, where he works.

The money will go towards Depaul’s Nightstop project, which offers emergency short-term accommodation in the North East to people in housing crisis and helps them to find permanent accommodation at the same time.

Unfortunately, the wet weather is not doing him any favours.

He wrote on Facebook: ‘My waterproof gear has been tested to its limits’.

If you want to support Simon you can sponsor him at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simonbalsillie