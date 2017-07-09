Marcus drums up a spot at Edinburgh Military Tattoo

A band member is drumming up success after being selected to appear at a major event.

Marcus Donnison, of North Tyneside Pipe Band, has been accepted to appear in the 2017 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

He was sent the invite, after taking part in video auditions, to join The Piper’s Trail, which is a select group of civilian pipers and drummers from all around the world.

They will perform alongside the full-time military musicians at the highly prestigious event, seen by thousands of people in Edinburgh and millions around the world on television.

Marcus will spend August in Edinburgh, performing at the castle six days a week.

A spokesman for North Tyneside Pipe Band said: “We are very proud of his achievement and although its going to be a month of hard work for him, it will be an experience never to be forgotten.”