Margaret’s 25 years of caring

A carer has celebrated half a century at a North Tyneside care home.

Staff, residents, friends and family turned out to congratulate senior care assistant Margaret Emery on 25 years’ service at Holmlea Care Home, Linskill Terrace, North Shields.

Margaret became a senior carer at the small family-run home, operated by Parkside Care Ltd, in 1992 and has been a valued member of staff ever since.

Proprietors Margaret and Bob Kerr made a presentation to Margaret to mark her dedicated service at a surprise celebration afternoon tea party.

Mr Kerr said Margaret is a well-respected member of the care staff at Holmlea who has provided excellent care and support to our residents over the last 25 years.

He said Holmlea is proud of its strong and stable staff team as Margaret is the second member of staff in the last six months to reach the 25-year milestone.

Mr Kerr said he hoped Margaret would continue to provide excellent care at Holmlea for years to come and thanked her for all of her hard work, on behalf of all her colleagues and residents.