Masked robber threatens to burn staff

A masked robber threatened to burn staff with flammable liquid before stealing a quantity of cash.

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at the Spar in Park Lane, Shiremoor.

At 7.30am on Thursday, October 19, a man with a scarf covering his face went into the shop carrying what was believed to be a juice bottle containing flammable liquid and a lighter.

He threatened to burn staff unless they opened the tills and the man escaped with a quantity of cash.

Staff were left shocked but unharmed.

Police have released a CCTV still of the man who went into the shop.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference 164 of 19/10/17 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.