Matt snapping up more studio space

Photographer Matt Hale has snapped up more studuio space for his falgallery on North Tyneside.

Matt, from Tynemouth and owner of the Time Freezer Photography Gallery and Studio at Royal Quays, has re-modelled his gallery to give more space to his studio.

He said: “I have been a tenant at Royal Quays for four years with the gallery being my first commercial venture.

“However, I wanted to develop the studio aspect of my work.

“It is a real passion of mine and since re-modelling I have 20 sqm of studio space to work with including 10 foot high ceilings and a viewing room. It’s ideal for family portraits, an offering I am really keen to progres with.

“I have been fortunate in that the gallery has helped me to build a name for myself.”

He added: “I have always had a passion for photography and love capturing great images and iconic scenes or landmarks.

“Currently, my most popular image is Robin and the Bear II, taken exactly two years after the original at the famous Robin Hood tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall which sold out after just a year.

Judith Ramshaw, manager at Royal Quays, said: “We are pleased to see that Matt is doing well and his business is going from strength-to- strength.

“He provides a specialist offering to the centre and we wish him the very best of luck as he develops his studio.”

Royal Quays Outlet Centre, which opened in 1996, has 50 stores which employ around 500 staff.