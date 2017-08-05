Mattress fly-tipper picks up £50 fine

A fly-tipper who brazenly dumped a filthy mattress after being refused entry to the household waste recycling centre in North Shields has been fined.

North Tyneside Council recently introduced new restrictions on very large vehicles entering the Suez-operated site, on Wallsend Road, to ensure the safety of other users and in a bid to curb the illegal dumping of commercial waste.

The public were told of the changes in June, which affect vehicles two metres high and six metres long, as well as three-metre-long trailers (including tow bar). A weight restriction of 3.5 tonnes was also introduced last month.

But somebody didn’t get the message and, when refused entry, one man went and dumped the old mattress in broad daylight in a waterlogged ditch nearby.

Investigations by council enforcement officers, including a DVLA check, helped to identify the driver, who was promptly tracked down and issued with a £50 fixed penalty notice after admitting the offence.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, said: “The new rules for using the facility are both clear and reasonable.

“On this occasion the vehicle exceeded our new size restrictions so was refused entry but instead of doing the responsible thing and finding a commercial waste service instead, the driver saw fit to simply dump it in a ditch outside the site.

“We want to send a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated. As always, our investigations have brought a swift result and the man has been hit with a fine.”

“It’s very important that people coming to the site are aware of the restrictions and organise their trip accordingly.”

Fly-tipping can be reported on the council’s website, www.northtyneside.gov.uk Residents can also request a bulky waste collection on the website or by calling 0345 2000103.