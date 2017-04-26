May the Force be with you

Whether you’re a wannabe Jedi Master or you favour the dark side, don’t miss The Beacon Centre’s Star Wars intergalactic experience at the weekend.

Saturday’s free family event will feature a replica of a Star Fighter. Visitors can sit inside the cockpit and have their photo taken.

Throughout the day there will be the chance to come face-to-face with some look-a-like characters including Darth Vader, Princess Leia and a Storm Trooper, who will also be posing for pictures.

Fans of all ages are being invited to go along dressed up in their best Star Wars-inspired costume, with the winner being awarded a host of Star Wars goodies.

For younger fans there will also be free face painting and themed crafts.

The force will be strong at the North Shields centre between 10am and 4pm.