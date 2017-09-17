Mayor opens refurbished centre

The Mayor of North Tyneside, Norma Redfearn, cut the ribbon to officially reopen the Kwik Fit centre at Silverlink.

The centre has been fully refurbished from the garage floor up, following a major investment. The reception has been redesigned and the centre now has specialist laser wheel alignment equipment.

It’s not just the centre and tools that Kwik Fit has invested in.

The company is looking to take on 200 apprentices this year.

The Mayor said: “The investment that Kwik Fit has put into the local centre is very good news for North Tyneside and its motorists. It’s commendable that there’s an apprenticeship scheme in place to give young people a helping hand by creating jobs and giving them some valuable career skills.

“I hope young people in North Tyneside will see the benefit and apply for the programme.”