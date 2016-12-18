Mayor supports fight over pensions

Support is growing for women affected by pension changes to get a fairer deal.

“The rise in state pension age for those born in the 1950s has been steep and rapid, and hundreds of them have had significant changes imposed on them with little or no personal notification of the changes.

“This has left women with little time to make suitable alternative arrangements to plan adequately for their old age.

“I have spoken to many people this affects and it’s devastating to hear that many have had their retirement plans shattered.”

The problems have arisen through a combination of the acceleration to the increase in state pension age and the lack of sufficient notice given to women for them to re-plan for their retirement.

The Mayor will now write to the Pensions Minister on behalf of North Tyneside Council requesting fairer transitional state pension arrangements for all women born between April 6, 1950 and April 5, 1960.