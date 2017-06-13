Meet some of nature's super dads this Father's Day

Visitors to Blue Reef Aquarium in Tynemouth can learn all about some of nature's super dads this Father's Day.

Families can meet clownfish and sea horses, along with the aquarium's hardest working father, Miko the marmoset.

With two new additions, who were born earlier this year, Miko is now the proud father of five children.

With 12 daily activities taking place, there is plenty to keep the little ones entertained all day, ranging from twice-daily seal talks and demonstrations at the aquarium’s outdoor Seal Cove, to close encounters with everything from miniature monkeys and piranhas in the Amazon Talks and Feeds.

There will be special workshops in the native encounter zone with opportunities to get up close and personal, handling sturdy rockpool inhabitants, under expert supervision.

When you pay for dad, you get one child entry for free.

For more information, ring 0191 2581031 or visit www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/tynemouth