Memorial appeal gets a £3k boost

An appeal to create a lasting memorial to lost fishermen has received another big donation.

The North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project (NSFHP) is looking to create a £60,000 memorial on the Fish Quay.

And 37 boats from the current North Shields fishing fleet, along with visiting boats to the port, have made a donation of £3,930 towards the fund – taking the total raised to nearly £29,000.

Prawn merchants Caley Fisheries, Coquet Island Shellfish and Moir Seafoods also contributed to the total.

Henry Howard, retired fisherman and vice chairman of NSFHP, said: “Commercial fishing is still the most dangerous peacetime occupation in the UK.

“The working fishermen have organised this donation themselves from sales of prawns they have caught during this prawn season.

“These lads risk their lives on a day to day basis to bring in the fish that we queue up for every Friday down on the quay, so we’re delighted with their generous contribution to our fundraising.”

Terry McDermott, chairman of NSFHP, said: “Thank you to Peter Dixon (Skipper of the Sanrine) and his Mate Michael Waddle for organising the donation from the Fleet working out of North Shields, and also to Andy Dixon and his crew at Caley Fisheries for co-ordinating and collecting the money.

“We are one big step closer to making Fiddler’s Green, by sculptor Ray Lonsdale, a reality on the Fish Quay. Well done and thanks very much lads.”

For more on the appeal or to make a donation visit www.nsfhp.org.uk/donate