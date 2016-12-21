Memorial benches damaged in North Shields

Police are appealing for witnesses after park benches placed in memory of loved ones were damaged in North Shields.

It happened overnight between 10pm on Monday, November 28, and 8am on Tuesday, November 29. Offenders damaged four memorial park benches and sprayed graffiti along the path at North Shields Fish Quay.

Do you recognise this graffiti?

Neighbourhood Beat Manager PC Louise Jackson said: "These park benches have been put there in memory of local people who have died and to have them deliberately damaged in this way causes great upset to the families and friends of those remembered. If anyone can assist with our enquiries please contact us."



Police are appealing for witnesses - anyone who recognises the tag used in the graffiti, or who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.



Call police on 101, quoting reference number 112053J/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.