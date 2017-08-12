Memories of the Spanish City

Take a trip down memory lane with a new exhibition at Whitley Bay Library.

The Final Days of the Spanish City features some striking shots from North Shields-born Denise Stutter.

She said: “I was studying contemporary photography at Northumbria University when I heard that the fairground rides, which already lay still and silent behind hoardings, were to be taken away. I knew I needed to capture them on film. I shifted two boards and snuck in. In just 10 minutes, I captured the photographs that have become such a focus of my life ever since.”

Denise, who runs a cleaning business, was invited to show her work at the Spanish Dome Centenary Exhibition and it appeared in the 2011 Dome of Memories exhibition, published by North Tyneside Council. The exhibition at the library opens today and runs until September 11.