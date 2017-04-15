Memory café to open to general public

A care home is set to open its doors to its latest initiative to help people with dementia.

Earsdon Grange care home, in Wellfield, Whitley Bay, launched the memory café to help guests enjoy a nostalgic peek into the past.

The new service has received praise from residents and local healthcare professionals.

As a result, it has now been expanded to welcome guests from the local community, including family carers.

The informal café is held each month and features an afternoon tea with reminiscence-based talks and activities for guests to participate in, hosted by the home’s Activities Coordinators, as well as providing a local support network for those in a similar position.

The first memory café open to members of the public is set to take place on Friday, April 21, from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Those interested in attending the memory café should contact Krissy Grant, activities coordinator at Earsdon Grange, on (0191) 283 3963.

Alternatively, email earsdongrange@cwch.com for further information.

Earsdon Grange, in Thorntree Drive, is a residential care home for the elderly which also offers care for people living with dementia.