Men’s club boosts charity coffers

Cullercoats Men’s Club held its annual general meeting, conducted by club chairman David Callum.

Secretary Ray Calboutin showed a first aid video on the use of a defibrillator, followed by four other short videos on photos, funnies and two short clips entitled The Hero and The Knack.

The meeting was also attended by two drivers from the charity Daft As A Brush, who were presented with a £100 cheque from the members’ charity jar.

Daft As A Brush has been one of the club’s two adopted charities for the past 12 months. Club members Chris Friendship and Geoff Grice are pictured handing over the cheque.

The charity was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year, one of two organisations in Tyne and Wear honoured.