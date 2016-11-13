MESOTHELIOMA: Questions on the statistics

As a mesothelioma sufferer diagnosed about 15 months ago, I was very interested to read the article about North Tyneside’s position in the mesothelioma death rate statistics, more in what it didn’t say perhaps, (News Guardian, November 3).

Do the figures refer to national statistics or regional?

I was left wondering, as well, which area has the highest rate of mesothelioma deaths?

I would like to add that the quality of care I have received at North Tyneside has been first class, supported by Leah Taylor, who is one of only eight (I think) dedicated mesothelioma nurses in the country.

There is also a mesothelioma support group available, which meets at Morpeth Golf Club, on the second Tuesday of the month.

Adrian Starr

Whitley Bay