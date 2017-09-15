Metro is in the running to win industry awards

The Tyne and Wear Metro has been shortlisted in five categories at this year’s North of England Transport Awards.

Metro, which carries about 40million passengers a year, is recognised for the quality of its customer service, marketing and the dedication of its staff.

Nexus, the public body which owns and operates the urban rail system, and contractor Tolent are also honoured for excellence in project delivery for the £6million refurbishment of Metro’s Central Station in Newcastle.

The full list of awards for which Metro has been nominated is: Public Transport Operator of the Year; Customer Service Team of the Year for the Great North Run; Excellence in Travel Information and Marketing for the Great North Snowdogs charity art trail; Frontline Employee of the Year for Metro train driver Janet Morrison; and Transport Project of the Year for Metro’s Central Station refurbishment.

Day-to-day performance on Metro has risen to its best for more than five years, backed by customer-focussed initiatives like improved social media, extra train cleaning, defibrillators at stations and baby-on-board badges for mums-to-be.

Raymond Johnstone, director of rail and infrastructure at Nexus, said: “To be shortlisted for five separate awards is a fitting tribute to the efforts of Metro staff to give people in the North East the best possible travel experience.”

The awards attract dozens of entries from across the air, sea, rail and bus industries in the North of England. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Leeds in November.