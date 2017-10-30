Metro operator expects a normal service on Monday

The operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro says there should be a normal service on Monday following major disruption to the network yesterday (Sunday).

There had been a suspension of trains across the whole network until the evening on Sunday.

The issue happened at 5.30am when a major fault occurred in an electrical sub-station, which meant operator Nexus was unable to move trains out of the fleet depot in South Gosforth.

A limited service between Benton and Pelaw, and Pelaw and Regent Centre was put into operation at just after 6.30pm and by 10.45pm, trains were running to all destinations but not to timetable.

A Nexus statement said: “On Monday, October 30, Metro expects to run a normal Monday to Friday timetable.

“But check for further updates on the Metro Twitter page @My_Metro and on our website www.nexus.org.uk on Monday morning as there will be on-going works overnight.”