Metro to take on more staff ahead of busy summer

More staff are being taken on to provide customer service on the Tyne and Wear Metro system over the summer.

A total of 32 new customer service advisors are being taken on as Metro looks to increase staffing on trains and at stations ahead of a busy summer of events anda 34-day major line closure.

The extra employees are being recruited on a temporary basis but will have chance to become a permanent members of Metro staff.

Duties include staffing Metro stations and trains, dealing with customers, and assisting with crowd control for special events such as football matches, pop concerts, the Sunderland Air Show and the Great North Run.

Extra staff are also needed to provide customer service during Metro’s Major Line Closure, which will see a section of Metro line closed from July 31 to September 2, from South Gosforth to Four Lane Ends and South Gosforth to Shiremoor.

Closing date for applications is Wednesday, July 5. For more information visit www.nexus.org.uk/careers

Metro Services director, Chris Carson, said: “We’re putting more staff on the Metro system this summer as we look ahead to a busy few months. We want to ensure that we provide the best possible customer service.”

“This is a great chance to come and work on the Tyne and Wear Metro, one of the most iconic and recognisable brands in north east England.

“While the new jobs are temporary, successful applicants will have the chance to make it a permanent move.”

Nexus took over the direct operation of Metro services at the beginning of April this year.