Mike pens a new book on Fort’s history

A new book looking at the history of part of North Shields is set to be launched this weekend.

Mike Coates has looked back at the history of one of the key locations on the banks of the river Tyne.

His new book ‘Clifford’s Fort, the Low Lights and High Lights North Shields’ describes the 500 years of history of the important military and navigation guardians at the mouth of the river Tyne.

And Mike will be on hand to launch the book at a special event taking part at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, on North Shields Fish Quay.

Mike will give a short presentation of the book at 11am on Saturday.

Mike has had success with two previous local history books about Northumberland Park and the Pow Burn, also in North Shields.

He now details the history of Clifford’s Fort and the High and Low Lighthouses from the 14th century to the present day.

The book features 70 pages and more than 100 pictures, photographs and maps.

It explores the part the iconic structures played in the growth and development of North Shields.

The book is priced at £7.50 and is available from local libraries, bookshops and The Old Low Light.