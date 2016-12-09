Milestones for street guardians

An organisation supporting revellers is celebrating a major milestone.

Whitley Bay Street Pastors have been caring, listening and helping vulnerable people at the coast for five years.

And they recently marked their 1,000th patrol.

Street Pastors are local Christian volunteers who walk the streets helping people mainly in the night time economy, patrolling every weekend in Whitley Bay and Tynemouth to help quickly identify situations that without early intervention could lead to something far worse.

In the five years since Whitley Bay Street Pastors was formed, they have cared for more than 5,500 vulnerable people, many of them walking home on their own, some intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Street Pastors also keep a lookout for those who might venture into the sea at night or walk along the piers.

As they patrol, Street Pastors give out foil blankets if needed, to protect people against hypothermia, and are in radio contact with door staff and the police so they can react to evolving situations.

As well as their normal patrols, Street Pastors often have a presence at community events, including the Mouth of The Tyne and Gin festivals.

In the five years, they have dedicated over 15,500 volunteer hours, binned nearly 9,000 bottles, issued over 1,300 flip flops, and given out nearly 2,500 bottles of water.

Chris Lincoln, Whitley Bay Street Pastor coordinator, said: “What an amazing five years, being there to care for our community.”

For more information on the work Street Pastors contact 07549 015896 or email whitleybay@streetpastors.org.uk