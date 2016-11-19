Minibus gives lift to disabled pupils

Pupils are on the road to new opportunities after taking delivery of a minibus.

The wheelchair accessible minibus has been donated to Beacon Hill School and Specialist College in Wallsend by the Lord’s Taverners.

The charity aims to provide young disabled people with the chance to engage with their community, and the Beacon Hill bus will enable pupils to take part in experiences that may otherwise be inaccessible to them.

It is also hoped that they will increase confidence and social skills from the access the bus offers.

Chief executive of the Lord’s Taverners Paul Robin said: “The Lord’s Taverners is delighted to present Beaconhill School and Specialist College with its new minibus.

“We aim to provide as many young people as possible with a sporting chance, and this giveaway is part of what is a very special year, with a record 40 minibuses being donated on the 40th anniversary of when we provided the first one.”

Beacon Hill School caters for 132 pupils, up to the age of 25, with severe and profound multiple learning difficulties.

The youngsters come from a wide range of backgrounds, but almost half live in areas within the three lowest bands for multiple deprivation.

Since 1976, the Lord’s Taverners has placed more than 1,100 accessible minibuses in schools throughout the UK, helping children to engage with the wider world and build important life-skills.

The minibus scheme is just one of many initiatives the Lord’s Taverners offers.