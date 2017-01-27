Modifications made to Local Plan

More consultation has started on plans to manage future development in North Tyneside.

North Tyneside Council drew up a Local Plan last year, which was subject to a public hearing in the run-up to Christmas.

Objectors have raised concerns about the amount of housing being proposed and the impact on the environment and road network.

The Plan, which will guide growth in the borough and safeguard against planning applications for the next 15 years, needs to be in place early this year otherwise the Government could produce one on behalf of the council, meaning it will have less control over future development.

Following the public examination – which gave local residents’ groups, landowners, key stakeholders and council officers have their say – the Inspector’s advice so far shows an initial agreement with the proposals, including the number of new homes needed and sites earmarked.

A range of modifications have been drawn up, which have now gone out to public consultation over the next six weeks.

People can comment on the main modifications, with anyone who registered as a consultee when the draft Local Plan went out to public consultation being notified directly.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “We are pleased that the advice we have received from the Inspector shows that he is in agreement with the proposals we originally put forward.

“As a council we have to come up with a Local Plan – if we don’t we would have less control over how the borough develops and grows in the coming years.

“Our Plan seeks to prepare for future growth while safeguarding against future planning applications which could be wrong for the borough.

“We have taken advice from the Inspector about modifications to the Plan that have been identified and this is the last chance for consultees to make their views known on these.”

The North Tyneside Local Plan has been subject to extensive engagement with residents and businesses since 2013.

During the formal consultation period 10,000 comments were received, 44 public events attended by 1,300 people were held, and all 92,000 households written to. An online consultation was also held.

This stage of consultation, which runs until March 8, is only on the main modifications and only comments on those will be considered by the Inspector before he finalises his report.

Once finalised, the Inspector’s report will be presented to Full Council who will be asked to formally adopt it.

More information about the consultation is available in Customer First Centres and online at http://northtyneside-consult.limehouse.co.uk/portal/local_plan/local_plan_examination_news