Monkseaton students earn place in national finals

A group of students are hoping the numbers add up as they bid for a national title.

Year 8 pupils from Monkseaton Middle School took part in the regional final of the UKMT Team Maths Challenge – a highly regarded competition aimed at the very best mathematicians in Key Stage 3.

And the team of four – Nasim, Megan, Nabeel and Alfie – came second place at the regional finals, the school’s highest finishing position and against older pupils.

After an agonising wait for all 1,750 schools to take part in the regional finals, Monkseaton Middle secured a place in the national finals to be held at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London on Monday, June 19, as high scoring runners up.

A total of 88 teams will be competing in the final.

The competition requires the pupils to apply their Mathematics knowledge over four rounds of challenges. They is also a poster round and the pupils are currently busy preparing some materials to take with them for this challenge.