Monkseaton toddlers clean up for charity

Enterprising tots in North Tyneside certainly scrub up well.

Pre-school children and toddlers at the Children’s Choice Nursery in Monkseaton had a great time recently as they carried out a charity car wash.

The youngsters at the Norham Road nursery had lots of customers during the day and enjoyed helping the community.

The event raised an impressive £126.28 for the Children’s Heart Unit Fund at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.