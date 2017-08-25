Monthly Green Bean set to return to Whitley Bay

This Sunday, the monthly Green Bean Market will be held in Whitley Bay Metro station, and organisers are on the lookout for innovative new stalls.

The market, set to begin at 10am, aims to support businesses that focuses on creative food, produce and upcycling.

This weekend, there will be food, drink and shopping stalls, as well as a live performance from Bay Ukes.

Market organisers can be contacted via email at greenbeansmarket@gmail.com

The monthly market is supported by Nexus and North Tyneside Council and is run by the community for the community.

A spokesperson for the market organisers said: “Starting small in the friendly setting of the community run market is the perfect opportunity to try out an idea and get feedback and help doing it.”