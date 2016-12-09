More Metro trains to run throughout December

Extra Metro trains will be running in the lead-up to Christmas.

More trains are scheduled to help shoppers, families and partygoers throughout December.

The additional Christmas Metro services will be in operation from Thursday until Friday, December 23.

A Saturday service will run on Christmas Eve until about 6.30pm (hourly service thereafter); on Boxing Day between about 8am and 10.30pm; Tuesday, December 27; and Monday, January 2.

No trains will be in operation on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day.

Paul Walker, Customer Service Director at DB Regio Tyne and Wear, which operates the Metro on behalf of Nexus, said: “Christmas and New Year is a busy time for everyone as they do last minute shopping and enjoy nights out with friends and family, which is why we are putting these extra train services on.

“Travelling by Metro is a quick and convenient way to travel during this hectic time of year and we hope the extra Metro services will help make life easier for our passengers and allow them to make the most of the festive season.”

Trains will also run to a Saturday timetable on New Year’s Eve until approximately 10pm then at a half hourly frequency until the end of service.

There will be additional trains running to accommodate extra travellers expected around the New Year’s Eve Parade at Haymarket in Newcastle.

For regular travel updates regarding Tyne and Wear Metro follow @My_Metro on Twitter, visit Nexus.org.uk/metro or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mymetrotw