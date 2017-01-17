More Metros for early commuters

Early morning commuters are set to benefit from more Metro trains.

Nexus, which runs the service, is changing the timetable from February 5, to provide more early morning trains and a better service at peak times.

There will be new early morning weekday services from Sunderland, South Shields and North Tyneside stations.

And changes at peak times will provide a better evening peak service between Pelaw and Monkseaton.

The changes are based on feedback from Metro customers.

Passengers can view train times for journeys after February 5, at www.nexus.org.uk while PDF copies of individual station timetables will be uploaded to the website from January 30.

Raymond Johnstone, Director of Rail and Infrastructure at Nexus, said: “Nexus is responding to passenger demand for more trains when people need them – in the early morning before the traditional ‘rush hour’ begins.

“We now see more people wanting to travel earlier so that is where we are providing new train services.

“We are also making changes at peak times to better reflect how commuters use Metro so passengers are more evenly spread during the busiest times.”

The new timetable will mean first trains from Benton and Four Lane Ends towards Newcastle 30 minutes earlier than now, with a train every 12 minutes from 5.19am, and new early trains from Tynemouth at 5.50am via Whitley Bay to Newcastle.

Evening peak trains from Pelaw to Monkseaton re-timed to run ahead of standard services, giving commuters more room by spreading passengers more evenly.

The improvements are being made possible by withdrawing the least-used peak trains between Monkseaton, Regent Centre and Pelaw, in particular those running between 9am and 9.30am in the morning and after 6pm in the evening.

But there will still be a train every six to 12 minutes at these times, throughout the Metro system.

The changes are to be implemented by DB Regio, the company which operates stations and trains on behalf of Nexus.