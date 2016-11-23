More recognition for wildlife site

A popular wildlife site has picked up another prestigious award.

The Brierdene, which stretches from Whitley Bay Golf Club to the Links, has been awarded a National Certificate of Distinction from the Royal Horticultural Society’s It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme.

Brierdene wildlife site, in Whitley Bay.

Each year a selection of the best RHS Neighbourhood projects are judged and nominated by their region.

And the Friends of Brierdene is the first group in the North East to receive this special award.

The latest recognition follows its regional Northumbria in Bloom award for outstanding achievement.

The presentation was made by BBC Radio Newcastle broadcaster Marian Foster at an awards ceremony at the Lancastrian Banquet Centre.

There to receive both awards were chairman, Peter Brown, and volunteer coordinator, Steve , who said: “We are very honoured to be the first group in the North East to be presented with this national award.

“This is the tenth anniversary year of Friends of Brierdene and timely recognition for the work of our devoted volunteers.”

The Brierdene wildlife site was also awarded a Green Flag earlier this year.

The wildflower meadows are flourishing and getting stronger every year and the wooded areas provide year-round interest as a habitat for birds, butterfies, bees and small mammals.

The work of the volunteers is to manage the area to ensure the biodiversity of the dene thrives.