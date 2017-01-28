More work planned in Tyne Tunnels

More routine inspections and repairs are to take place in the Tyne Tunnels.

The night-time single-lane closures are to be extended, the Tunnel operators have revealed.

In the week commencing January 30, the northbound tunnel will be subject to series of single-lane closures from 10pm to 6pm for three nights from Monday, January 30, to Wednesday, February 1.

Then the following week, the northbound tunnel will be subject to a series of single-lane closures from 10pm to 6am for four evenings from Monday, February 6, until Thursday, February 9.

These single lane closures are in addition to those that happen regularly, year round, in the Northbound tunnel on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 11pm to 6am, and in the Southbound tunnel on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 11pm to 6am.