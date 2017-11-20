Mourners gather to honour police officer killed on duty

Mourners came together to honour a former North Shields police officer killed on duty.

Officers from Northumbria Police stood shoulder to shoulder with their Canadian counterparts at the funeral of Pc John Davidson.

Pc John Davidson's coffin at his funeral service in Abbotsford, Canada. Picture by James Robert Inglis.

Tributes have been paid to the popular former officer, who was shot while serving in Abbotsford earlier this month.

John, who joined Northumbria Police in 1993, worked as a 24/7 response officer in North Shields and Byker and as a motor patrols officer before he left in 2006 for Canada.

Temporary Chief Constable Winton Keenen, Insp Jim Gray, Chairman of Northumbria Police Federation, and Det Con Keith Howells joined the thousands of mourners for the funeral service at the Abbotsford Centre on Sunday.

“When you join Northumbria Police you become a member of the Force family and you remain so when you leave,” said Temporary Chief Constable Keenen.

Police officials pay their respects to Pc John Davidson's family. Picture by James Robert Inglis.

“It was therefore a great honour and privilege to represent the Force and wider Northumbria community at John’s funeral on Sunday.

“It is also important that at such times of tragedy, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues and take strength from each other.

“We must all take the time to reflect on the sacrifice John made while going about the duty of public service we all hold so very close to our hearts.”

During the service, Temporary Chief Constable Keenen presented a book of condolence, signed by John’s former colleagues and friends, to his wife Denise and children Fay, Dina and Drew.

He added: “Our sympathies go to John’s family and friends and I hope they can take some comfort from knowing how much he was liked and respected as an officer.

“John was a credit to the badge and devoted his time to the communities he served.”

A Canadian flag was draped over John’s casket during the service, with a Northumbria Police helmet sat alongside that of the Canadian force.

There are plans to add John’s name to Northumbria Police’s Memorial Garden at Middle Engine Lane, in recognition of his service.